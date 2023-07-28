Indore: Elephant Experts Satisfied With Moti’s Condition

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of elephant experts from Trunk Call organisation came to city zoo to learn about the elephant Moti. They were of the opinion that Moti was calm inside the enclosure.

Anand Shinde from the Trunk Call- The Wildlife Foundation said, “Zoo authorities provided us with information about Moti. After a fruitful discussion with Dr Uttam Yadav, we obtained permission to interact with Moti, ensuring a safe distance was maintained throughout the day. As the day progressed, we noticed Moti becoming increasingly calm, and in the late afternoon, he engaged playfully with us.”

“The following day, we decided to employ music therapy, which had a positive effect on Moti strengthening our belief in the possibility of positively influencing his behaviour through interaction. The zoo supplied the elephant with plentiful food, and its behaviour indicated it was not insane,” he added.

“Our main objective was to determine if it was feasible to soothe Moti, with no intention of objecting to his relocation. Instead, we were fully committed to calming him and providing a better quality of life,” he added.