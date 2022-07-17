Indore: Election of Diocesan Catholic Sabha held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The election for the post of president and vice-president of the Catholic Sabha in Indore was held on July 17. Bishop Chacko and Father Patrick offered the mass holy prayers in the morning, after which the elections were held under the guidance of election officials, Victor Anthony and William Raphael.

Marshal Periera was elected as the president as the other candidate Remu Raha withdrew his name for the post of president. Meena Khushwah and Bedwin Alvares both received equal amount of votes making them both vice-presidents.

Congratulating the office bearers Bishop Chacko said, “God has sent all of us to do selfless service to humankind. In this work women should be given equally participation. For successful human service we should listen to the call of God with our hearts voice.”