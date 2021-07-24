Indore: Elderly woman roaming the streets helped by police

Indore:

Police helped an elderly woman who was roaming on the street, on Saturday. The woman was living at her granddaughter’s place, but had left the house as her granddaughter's husband used to argue with her.

Raoji Bazar police station in-charge Savita Choudhary spotted an elderly woman roaming in the area late on Friday night. The woman said her name was Daya alias Maya Damodar Desai, originally from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. She told police that after her husband's death, she was staying with her granddaughter in Azad Nagar area but her granddaughter’s husband used to argue with her and had even assaulted her due to which she left the place.

The woman was hungry and was helpless when TI Savita found her. She gave Daya food and made arrangements for her to stay in a local night shelter. On Saturday, Rajshree Pathak, a counsellor of Sanjeevani Helpline of Indore police, talked to the elderly woman. Pathak said that the woman comes from a very poor family, but is very hardworking.

During counselling, the Daya hugged TI Savita and said she was her daughter. The TI assured Daya that she would take care of her. The TI said Daya would be sent to an old age home after counselling. It is said that the husband of Daya's granddaughter works in the IMC.