Indore: Elderly Man Duped Of Rs 71K At ATM Booth

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was duped of Rs 71K by unidentified youths in an ATM booth in Chhatripura area, police said on Tuesday. The accused had exchanged their card with the card of the complainant. The police are examining CCTVs of the ATM booth to identify the accused.

According to the police, Ramesh Joshi, a resident of Girdhar Nagar area has lodged a complaint that he had gone to withdraw money from the ATM of a bank in South Raj Mohalla area.

He was in the booth when a youth reached there and he changed his ATM card with complainant’s card. After that, Joshi put the card and entered the PIN, the accused saw the PIN. He left the booth after withdrawing money using the ATM card and PIN number of the complainant. When he received messages, he reached the bank and later lodged a complaint with the police.

A case under section 420 of the IPC has been registered against an unidentified person and a search has begun to nab him. Police said that the accused had bought something using the ATM card of the complainant. Investigation is on to identify the accused.