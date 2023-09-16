Indore: Ecosystem Being Developed To Boost Defence Production In Private Sector

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Participation of the private sector in the production of vehicles and other products of the defence sector will be encouraged. MPIDC is developing an ecosystem for this sector, wherein all necessary support would be made available to private sector companies who plan to set up units here. This was said by Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) executive director Rajesh Rathod while talking to this correspondent, here at Brilliant Convention Centre on the sideline of the first Vendor Development Conclave here on Friday. Vendors from automobile and defence production sectors participated in the conclave jointly organised by Armed Vehicles Corporation Limited and Indore Regional Centre of MPIDC.

‘Efforts are being made to promote private participation in defence production. This conclave is part of efforts to achieve coordination between the defence sector and private sector partners. Earlier Army combat vehicles were manufactured in the military sector only but now this sector has been opened up for the private sector also. The conclave will be helpful in this direction. Producers can meet the requirements of vehicles, BMP tanks, armoured carriers and their spare parts. I have appealed to our vendors to cooperate in new products also’ Rathod said.

Chief general manager of Vehicle Factory Jabalpur Sanjeev Kumar Bhola, director finance Armed Vehicles Corporation Limited C. Ramachandran, K. Vasu from Heavy Vehicle Factory Avadi, addressed the conclave. Nitin Chaurasia of MPIDC, Sandeep Kumar of Machine Tool Prototype Factory, Prasanna Kumar of Engine Factory Avadi, Vedant Darbari of Vehicle Factory Jabalpur, Colonel Amit Awasthi, director of indigenisation, Colonel Munish Goyal of Vehicle Factory Jabalpur and general manager of Vehicle Factory Jabalpur and ED of MPIDC Pratul Sinha too were present in the conclave.

During the programme, there was a detailed discussion regarding promoting private sector participation in vehicle manufacturing and other products of the defence sector. In the programme, Vedant Darbari informed about the products of the vehicle factory. He explained how private sector vendors can get involved with these products. K Vasu of Heavy Vehicle Factory Avadi brief about increasing participation in defence products. Colonel Amit Awasthi said that the production of defence products should be done in the country itself. Private sector automobile vendors can play an important role in this promising sector.