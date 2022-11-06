Indore: Ease of Living Index 2022 survey from November 10

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Smart City started appealing to citizens for active participation in giving feedback in the Ease Of Living Index 2022 survey.

Officials said that through social media Smart City is reaching out to the people to participate in the campaign and make the city get good marks in all the criteria. The survey will start from November 10 to December 15.

There are five parameters on which Ease of Living is measured which include quality of life, economic ability, sustainability, citizen perception, and overall ease of living.

In last year's survey, Indore had slipped one position down from 8th position to 9th position in the ease of living index. Though, Bhopal slipped to the 19th position.

Indore ranks 4 nationwide in the category of Quality of Life with a score of 59.86 marks. Indore is not only the educational and medical hub of the state but also the commercial capital of the state. Here, people from across India come to work and enjoy life to the fullest. There are quality malls, better connectivity, and better infrastructure along with better health and education institutions. It is a livable city where a person can live properly, said the official.

In Sustainability, Indore ranks 10 with 61.62 scores. Here, sustainability is great as well as acceptance of people is also there. An outsider can sustain here easily. Many people living in the city have inherited the local lifestyle. People can get employment here easily as well as they can survive here properly. Acceptability is also great, the citizens also accept outsiders with respect and are ready to help others always.

In Economic ability, the city ranks 21 though it scores 15.09. Indore is an economic capital state and there are two industrial hubs at Sanwer and Pithampur. People from many cities migrate to the city for their job and settle down in the city. Many are also doing up-down from nearby cities and villages for their job. Here, job availability is in all sectors. International flights and cargo have also started.

In Citizen Perception the city got 25th rank with a 76.80 score. The city is not in good condition in terms of crime. Daily many crimes occur in the city which includes robbery and looting. Pollution has increased in the city and is increasing day by day as the number of vehicles has increased. Public transport is also not good in the city because public vehicles such as vans and auto drivers drive very rashly as well as there is no one to monitor them constantly. Traffic Management is also not good in the city and traffic jam occurs in most big squares of the city. Accidents have also increased in the city, the official added.

Read Also Indore: Social media conclave begins at DAVV Auditorium