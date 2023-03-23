Indore: E-court fees counter starts at District Court

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An e-court fee counter started at the Indore District Court on Tuesday. Now no arbitrary amount will be collected from the advocates and their clients, said Indore Bar Association.

President of Indore Bar Association, Gopal Kacholiya and secretary Ghanshyam Gupta said that for the convenience of lawyers and litigants in the District Court, on the demand of Bar Association, the e-court fee counter was inaugurated by the Principal District and Sessions Judge Subodh Kumar Jain. No extra fee will be charged at this counter.

“At the kiosk centre of MP Online, arbitrary fees was being collected by the operators for depositing the amount of fee, penalty and fine. But now a fixed amount will be collected and advocates and the parties will not have to face any difficulties,” Kacholiya added.

After the demand of the bar association for proper arrangements to deposit court fees, penalties, fines etc in the District Court premises, the principal district judge directed district judge Gangacharan Dubey who is also officer-in-charge of the Computer Section of the District Court, to solve this issue and he introduced this system in the court.