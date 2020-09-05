Indore: Dubai to & fro flight from city under bubble scheme

Indore: Under the recently introduced ‘Transport Bubble’ scheme 3 to and fro flight to Dubai will be operated from the city this month. Contrast to the ‘Vande Bharat Mission (VBM)’ in the Bubble Transport scheme, passengers from both sides can travel.

TK Jose, Chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI) informed that Spicejet will be operating the flight under the scheme on September 16, 23 and 30. On these days the flight will be operated from both the cities, starting from Dubai. The flight will be carrying passengers from both sides. This may help passengers who wish to watch IPL matches in the stadium. IPL is being played in Dubai from September 19.

Explaining about the Transport Bubble Scheme, Aryama Sanyal, Airport Director, informed that Under the VBM, passengers were transported from one side only i.e. from foreign countries back home. Under ‘Transport Bubble’ scheme passengers can be transported from both sides. She said that ‘Transport Bubbles’ or ‘Air Travel Arrangements’ are temporary schemes between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services even as regular international flights were suspended following the Covid-19 outbreak. They are reciprocal in nature, meaning airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits.