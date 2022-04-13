Indore-Dubai-Indore flight to be suspended from May 9-June 20

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite getting a very good response in terms of ticket bookings, Air India is going to suspend the operation of the Indore-Dubai-Indore flight from May 9 to June 20. The airline has stopped ticket bookings for the period. The flight was being suspended due to operational reasons, official sources said on Tuesday.

The Indore-Dubai flight, operated by Air India, is the only international flight from the city. Besides passengers from the state, even passengers from the neighbouring states prefer to travel to Dubai on this non-stop flight. After the lockdown, from September 1, Air India started operating this flight once a week on Wednesdays. Subsequently, from March 28, the airline changed the timing and day of operation of the flight.

The flight returns to the city on Saturday. This flight has been getting a tremendous response from the passengers since the beginning, but, now, the airline has decided to suspend the operation of from May 9 to June 20. The last date for booking of this flight is being shown on Air India’s system as May 2. After this, ticket bookings are visible from June 27. Thus, flights departing every Monday and arriving on Saturday are missing from the system for seven weeks. At the same time, the last return flight is available on May 7 and, after this, flight booking is showing on June 25. In this way, the flight from Dubai to the city will be suspended for six weeks.

Official confirmation

Official Air India sources confirmed this development. The authorities have given no clear reason for the flight being called off. They simply state that due to the operational reasons, the flight is being suspended

