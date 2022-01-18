Indore: Drive to vaccinate 100% kids between 15 and 18 years

Indore

There are still 69,000 children in the age group of 15 to 18, who are not yet vaccinated in Indore. With that in mind, a special campaign was started on Tuesday to vaccinate the remaining children.

Special action plans have been made to vaccinate 100 per cent of children. Under this, the officials of women and child development, labour and industry departments are looking for such children who have not been vaccinated, searching for the children in their designated areas.

Earlier in the day, instructions were given to all the officials to visit their own region. The campaign will cover all the children in the said age group, whether they are studying in schools or not.

The vaccination drive for school students is complete, and most of the children who have been left out do not go to schools, officials said.

Aiming to vaccinate such children, the drive began with a vaccination van on Tuesday. Children who are living on streets or in the slums were visited. They were informed about the benefits of vaccination for themselves and for the community at large.

The Child Line, Women and Child Development Department, along with the Municipal Corporation and the Health Department conducted the drive in Khajrana Chauraha, Baba's Bagh, Jhala Colony, Mayapuri and Manasab Nagar.

Coordinator Jitendra Parmar said, “Under the drive, we were able to convince and vaccinate about 90 children in the age group of 15 years and 18 years.”

Teens were vaccinated with the first dose of Covaxin. After the vaccination, children clicked a selfie with the television character Jethalal's poster.

Children said that they will inspire other children as well and do their bit. Biscuits and bananas were distributed to the children for taking the vaccine.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 07:27 PM IST