Indore: DRI busts drug network, 3 arrested

Indore: Indore Zonal Unit (IZU) of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) succeeded in busting a drug network and arrested three persons. In all, 78,000 (8.58 kgs) tablets of alprazolam and 528 bottles (68.64 kgs) of codeine phosphate cough syrup have been seized.

"In a week-long operation conducted by DRI in Indore, Shivpuri and Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh and Jhansi of Uttar Pradesh, DRI successfully busted an entire network involved in illegal diversion and supply of neuro-psychotropic drugs i.e. alprazolam tablets and codeine phosphate syrups, which were being diverted for illicit sale for drug abuse," DRI official statement said. The operation started after receiving specific intelligence input about the delivery of these prescription drugs in commercial quantity in the city from Shivpuri and Jhansi. The first consignment was recovered on February 5 in the city. Thereafter, a Pichhore (Shivpuri) based supplier was also apprehended with contraband. He revealed the details of a pharmacist based in Jhansi, who was their main source of supplying these prescription drugs to the grey market. A trap was laid, and he was also nabbed by DRI with the drug. As per NDPS provisions, alprazolam commercial quantity is 100 grams and codeine phosphate commercial quantity is 1000 grams.

"The offence of illegal diversion and supply of neuro-psychotropic drugs under NDPS Act is punishable under sections 8(c), 21(c), 27(a) and 29 of the NDPS Act, with minimum 10 years of imprisonment with fine," the official statement said. Further investigation is in progress.