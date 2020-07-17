Mumbai Crime: Two held with banned mephedrone drug worth Rs 1.10 cr in Andheri

The Juhu unit of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) busted a narcotics drug supply chain and arrested two drug peddlers, seizing Mephedrone aka Meow Meow or MD worth over Rs 1.10 crore from the duo. They were arrested from the Saki Naka area on Wednesday and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Acting on a tip-off about two suspects coming near Saki Naka to make a contraband deal on Wednesday night, a police team led by inspector Daya Nayak of Juhu ATS laid a trap near Wahid Ali Compound at 90-ft Road in Andheri (E). Accordingly, the two suspects, identified as Dilshad Abdul Kalam Khan, 30 and Imran Kamaluddin Shaikh, 24, were moving suspiciously with a bag.

Upon verifying the physical description of the suspects, police intercepted the duo and checked their bag, to find 2.75 kilograms of crystalline powder. Narcotics tests confirmed that the crystalline powder was Mephedrone aka MD valued around Rs 1.10 crore in the international market.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Khan and Shaikh were involved in trafficking of Mephedrone (MD) in Mumbai and Maharashtra for over a year. Police said, Khan and Shaikh were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. They were produced in a local magistrate court on Thursday and remanded in police custody till July 20.

The ATS Juhu unit police will now probe the case further to ascertain the list of customers the duo were supplying the drugs to and get the names of other drug peddlers in the city and state. Police suspect that the duo had come to sell the contraband to youngsters amid this lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.