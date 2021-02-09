Indore: DRI bust tired network of drug operators, arrests three-person in NDPS operation for NRx Drugs diversion and dealings

Indore: In a week-long operation conducted by DRI at multiple districts like Indore, Shivpuri and Gwalior of MP and Jhansi of Uttar Pradesh, DRI successfully busted a network involved in illegal diversion and supply of Neuro-Psychotropic drugs i.e. Alprazolam tablets and Codeine Phosphate Syrups, which were being diverted for illicit sale for drug abuse.

The Operation started with specific intelligence input about the delivery of these prescription drugs in commercial quantity in Indore from Shivpuri / Jhansi. The first consignment was caught on February 5 in Indore.

Thereafter a Pichhore (Shivpuri) based supplier was also caught with contraband. He revealed the details of a pharmacist of Jhansi, who was the main source of diversion of these prescription drugs to the grey market. A trap was laid and he was also nabbed by DRI with contraband.

In this NRx operation, three persons have been arrested so far from different places of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and 78,000 (8.58 kgs) Tablets of Alprazolam (RLAM Brand, manufactured by ARAN Pharmaceuticals, Gwalior) and 528 bottles (68.64 kgs) of Codeine Phosphate Cough Syrup {CODISTAR Brand, Marketed by Mankind Pharma and Manufactured by Sirmour Remedies (P) Limited, Himachal} have been seized under the NDPS Act.

As per NDPS provisions Alprazolam commercial quantity is 100 gms and Codeine phosphate commercial quantity is 1000 gms.

The offence of illegal diversion & supply of Neuro-psychotropic drugs under NDPS Act is a punishable under sections 8(c), 21(c), 27(a) and 29 of the NDPS Act, with minimum 10 years of imprisonment with fine.

Codeine Phosphate containing cough syrups and Alprazolam tablets require a prescription in India for purchase at pharmacy and medical store. Codeine-containing cough syrups and Alprazolam are very common among drug abusers.

Codeine is an opioid alkaloid or prepared from morphine by methylation. Majority of the abusers use it for recreational purposes. Therapeutically Codeine phosphate is an analgesic indicated for the relief of mild to moderate pain, cough, etc.

Alprazolam comes under Benzodiazepines class of psychoactive drugs (NDPS). It is Drug-in-demand among urban Indians.

Therapeutically Alprazolam is used to treat anxiety disorders, panic disorder, etc.

Further investigation is under progress.