Indore: ​Dress code for Khajrana temple priests ​

Indore



Khajrana temple will soon have a fixed dress code for the priests. The temple will work on the dress code and conduct of priests in line with practices in other major pilgrimage sites in the country like Kedarnath, Amarnath and Mahakaleshwar Temple.



A 5-member committee has also been formed to decide the conduct of priests, which included Ashok Bhatt, Jayesh Bhatt, additional commissioner corporation Virbhadra Sharma and manager Prakash Dubey along with chief priest Mohan Bhatt.



The decision was taken at a meeting of Khajrana Ganesh Temple Management Committee under the chairmanship of collector Manish Singh.

The collector and management committee took many other decisions including starting a Sanskrit college.

It was also decided both branches of Bhatt family will head special worship of Lord Ganesh. After discussion, the committee decided to allow only a couple of priests to head worship in the sanctum of the lord.

The committee agreed and decided that only 8 priests from the Bhatt family will be allowed the rights for special worship of Lord Ganesh.

//Bhakt Niwas for devotees\\

Work will soon begin on the construction of a 5-storey Bhakta Niwas, which will house 100 rooms. The rooms will have different facilities and would be priced accordingly.



//Sanskrit College in Khajrana temple

The temple will construct premises for running a Sanskrit college. Along with the college, a discourse hall will also be constructed.

This will be done with the help of the Culture Department of the Central and State Government.





Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 09:52 PM IST