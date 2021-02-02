Indore: Drama continues at Dr Ambedkar varsity, Mhow, as registrar sits in the corridor

Mhow(fpns)

Drama continued at Dr Ambedkar University, Mhow on Tuesday also as the registrar D K Sharma put his table in the corridor outside the registrar office, which remained locked.

Talking to the media, Sharma said his office has not been opened despite a High Court order staying his transfer from the varsity. Sharma said that by not giving him the keys to his office, the VC Dr Asha Shukla was guilty of contempt of court.

When VC Dr Shukla was asked, she said that joint-registrar Ajay Verma is on leave and after he comes, he will give his charge to Sharma. The office will be opened then.

Dr Suresh Silawat, the regional officer of higher education department, said that VC Dr Shukla is at fault in this matter. Silawat said after the stay given by the High Court, its order should be followed in letter and spirit.

On Monday also Sharma reached his office at the university and found the door of the registrar’s office locked. He had asked the PA as well as others in the office to open it, and they said that they did not have the keys and it was with joint-registrar Ajay Verma who was on leave.

Sharma was surprised and he started working from the waiting area of the office. He issued a general notice saying that no university staff could talk to the media without his permission.

While talking to the Free Press, Sharma had said it was highly embarrassing that his room was locked and no one had the keys. His pantry was also locked. Sharma met the VC Dr Asha Shukla in this regard.

When Verma was contacted, he said he did not have the keys and they are with the office staff.

Sharma had been transferred on orders of the Higher Education Department, but he moved court and got a stay on the order.