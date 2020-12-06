​Mhow:

A grand function was organised at Ambedkar Memorial, the birthplace of constitution​'s​ architect Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Mhow on Sunday.

​S​everal leaders and eminent personalities of the society paid their tributes to Dr Ambedkar at his birth place after which a book written by Shridhar ​P​aradkar, an eminent writer was released in the function organised at Ambedkar Memorial premises itself.

Cabinet minister for culture and tourism Usha Thakur, MLA Tulsi Silawat, RSS leader ​H​emant ​M​uktibodh, justice NC Nagaraj and leaders along with party workers garlanded the ​statue of Dr Ambedkar there and then paid a visit to the place where ​A​sthi Kalash of Dr Ambedkar is kept.

​T​hereafter the book release function was held which was witnessed by a large number of Ambedkar followers, BJP workers and RSS swayamsevaks along with eminent citizens of Mhow.

​The programme started with the opening address of Dr Kumar Sanjiv of Gwalior who is also the co​-​author of this book. ​H​e threw light on the topics covered in the book and also on the need of writing this book. Telling about the personality of Jogendra Nath Mandal​, ​Dr Sanjeev said that he was at par with Ambedkar during his time but one wrong decision ​by him ​proved his undoing ​while his counterpart Dr Ambedkar is today the symbol of knowledge throughout the world and a highly respected ​nation builder in the country​.

​T​he keynote speaker of the book release function Hemant ​M​uktibodh spoke about the life and contribution of Dr Ambedkar and said how important were the decisions taken by Dr Ambedkar during his time. ​H​e also praised Dr Ambedkar decision of embracing Buddhism which was a religion that had ​its ​origin in India only because if he had embraced some other religion, it would have brought ​a negative impact on the country. ​H​e said that Ambedkar today is a matter of politics only for the political parties whereas he should be a man to be followed for education​, ​wisdom​, ​justice and progress of the nation.

Minister Thakur also addressed the gathering after which ​J​ustice Nagraj admitted in his address that ​

J​ogendra​ ​Nath Mandal was not known to him till he got an invitation for this program​me​. ​H​e said that his life is still in dark in front of many other countrymen and he said that Jogendra Nath Mandal came back to India long back because of religious persecution and today many people in the country are opposing CAA or ​NRC whereas the situation in Pakistan and other neighbouring countries has become worse now.