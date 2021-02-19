Indore: ​Don’t sell sons for dowry, says Governor​ Anandiben Patel at DAVV convocation ​

​

Indore

Governor and Chancellor Anandiben Patel here on Friday lashed out at people demanding dowry saying that this evil custom is demeaning our society and the country.

“Today, we are selling our sons for dowry. This practice should stop,” she said while addressing ​the ​convocation of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

Former ISRO chairman AS Kiran Kumar, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, water resource minister Tulsiram Silawat, tourism minister Usha Thakur and registrar Anil Sharma shared dais with Patel.

Several PhD students were awarded degrees during the convocation. Around 135 medals, including gold and silver, were also awarded to meritorious students during the convocation.

Patel denounced students who excel in their career but still do not stand against the evil customs of dowry.

“Despite getting gold medal (successful career), you still seek gold from parents of ​the ​girl (you are marrying to). Isn’t this inappropriate?” she asked students who got medals at the convocation.

She stated that higher the government job, bigger the demand of dowry.

She also denounced the evil practice of child marriage. “We need a public campaign against dowry and child marriage customs for the sake of girls.

She also stated that there is a need ​for conducting a drive in schools and colleges to check haemoglobin level among girls.

Hailing the new education policy, Patel stated that it will play a major role in making Atmanirbhya Bharat.

It is not only going to ensure the overall development of students but will promote types of research required for making the country Atmanirbhya Bharat.

She stated that if the target of 50 per cent gross enrolment ratio (GRE) is to be achieved by 2030 then dropouts need to be checked. Besides, those dropping out needs to be brought back to the institute, she added.

Vice​-​chancellor Prof Renu Jain highlighted the achievements made by the university in past one and a half year and how it faced challenges.

On the occasion, a postal stamp of DAVV was also released.

BOX// Work to make India Vishwa Guru again: Ex-ISRO chief

Former ISRO chairman AS Kiran Kumar said that students have to be prepared according to the needs of the time. They will have to be provided training in such a way that they can solve the problems they face. The field of education is challenging. Education should be given keeping in view of the needs of the 21th century. There is a rich tradition of education in our country. There have also been achievements in the field of science and technology in the country. In this direction, India has established a distinct identity in the world. Everyone needs to work for India to become ‘Vishwa Guru’ again. He said that our country has the fastest growing economy. In today's time, there is a tremendous opportunity for the youth to prove their knowledge and skills.

BOX// New Educ policy to be implemented soon: Yadav

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav said that the life of Ahilya Bai Holkar is ideal and inspiring for all. He said that the convocation is a glorious and memorable moment for the lives of every student. He said that today there are new challenges before the society. The field of education is also not untouched by this. The nature of education in India is changing rapidly. New education policy is being implemented soon. This education policy will be simple, universal and universal. The new education policy will set the highest standards of education.

BOX// Covid-19 norms violated

The convocation of DAVV witnessed blatant violation of Covid-19 norms as students went to dais to receive degrees without masks. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, water resource minister Tulsiram Silawat, tourism minister Usha Thakur and MP Shankar Lalwani present on the dais also did not wear masks.

This is despite the fact DAVV is hit by coronavirus infection. Nearly 12 staffers, including seven professors are infected with coronavirus.