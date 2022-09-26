Indore: Doctors removes tumour from spine of six-month-old girl in MY Hospital

MY Hospital, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital have performed a complex surgery to remove a spinal tumour of a six-month-old girl to save her life.

The patient, Jagruti Chouhan, was suffering from weakness in right lower limb for the last three months along with swelling in her dorsolumbar spine. Moreover, her left lower limb also started getting weak and she required immediate treatment to avoid further damage to her spine.

“It was a complex surgery as the MRI of the patient had shown a complicated tumour or fat and cyst in the most vital part of the spine where surgery could worsen the weakness including loss of control or bladder and bowel,” the doctor said.

The surgery lasted six hours and the patient was given general anaesthesia which was also challenging to plan surgery on such a young patient.

The surgery was performed by the team of neurosurgeons Dr Paresh Sondhiya, Dr Mukesh Sharma, anaesthetist Dr KK Arora, Dr Kabir Kaushal, Dr Mohan Nema, while Dr Alka Agrawal supported in radio diagnoses of the patient.