e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Doctors removes tumour from spine of six-month-old girl in MY Hospital

Indore: Doctors removes tumour from spine of six-month-old girl in MY Hospital

The patient, Jagruti Chouhan, was suffering from weakness in right lower limb for the last three months along with swelling in her dorsolumbar spine.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 01:47 AM IST
article-image
MY Hospital, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital have performed a complex surgery to remove a spinal tumour of a six-month-old girl to save her life.

The patient, Jagruti  Chouhan, was suffering from weakness in right lower limb for the last three months along with swelling in her dorsolumbar spine. Moreover, her left lower limb also started getting weak and she required immediate treatment to avoid further damage to her spine.

“It was a complex surgery as the MRI of the patient had shown a complicated tumour or fat and cyst in the most vital part of the spine where surgery could worsen the weakness including loss of control or bladder and bowel,” the doctor said.

The surgery lasted six hours and the patient was given general anaesthesia which was also challenging to plan surgery on such a young patient.

The surgery was performed by the team of neurosurgeons Dr Paresh Sondhiya, Dr Mukesh Sharma, anaesthetist Dr KK Arora, Dr Kabir Kaushal, Dr Mohan Nema, while Dr Alka Agrawal supported in radio diagnoses of the patient.

Read Also
IIM Indore IPM’s annual fest Atharv; three days of talent, passion and glory end
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Doctors removes tumour from spine of six-month-old girl in MY Hospital

Indore: Doctors removes tumour from spine of six-month-old girl in MY Hospital

Indore: Installing CCTV cameras to be made mandatory in residential societies

Indore: Installing CCTV cameras to be made mandatory in residential societies

Ujjain: Today's girls are capable of deciding their future, says Shruti Deshpande

Ujjain: Today's girls are capable of deciding their future, says Shruti Deshpande

Ujjain: Extortion of money from agri seeds dealers; after arrest, coaching class operator booked in...

Ujjain: Extortion of money from agri seeds dealers; after arrest, coaching class operator booked in...

Ujjain: Review of Gala Event; dedication of Mahakal Corridor is a matter of reverence for us, says...

Ujjain: Review of Gala Event; dedication of Mahakal Corridor is a matter of reverence for us, says...