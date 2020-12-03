Indore: Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff hit the road, request the government to merge them with contractual employees

Indore: About 350 doctors, nurses, and other paramedical staff, working with the health department on a temporary basis to fight COVID crisis hit roads on Thursday to press their demands to be merged with the contractual employees.

They struck work across the district and also staged demonstrations at the Regal Square along with shouting slogans against the administration and government.

Agitators had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia and demanded him to recruit them as contractual employees in the department and also to fill the vacant positions through them.

“We have been working for the last 8 months with the department. Now, the administration is increasing and decreasing our contract on the basis of COVID cases. We request the government to merge us as contractual employees by which we will not lose our jobs and the department gets a workforce,” agitators said.

They also expressed anger over the cane charge on their counterparts in Bhopal who were demonstrating to press the demands and said that they will continue to strike work till their demands are met.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said, “These employees were recruited on a temporary basis for three months. They were already informed about the terms and conditions. We have not removed their work and their contract has been renewed till December 31.”

Dr Jadia also said that no work was affected by the agitation as they deployed other staff for the same.

COVID patient delivered healthy baby

A 27-year-old woman suffering from COVID-19 delivered a healthy baby in Index Medical College on Thursday.

Resident of Dewas, she was admitted to hospital three days ago and was tested positive.

According to additional director Dr RC Yadav, “Both mother and child are healthy and they will be discharged soon after the woman turns negative. We have successfully performed over six deliveries of COVID 19 patients.”