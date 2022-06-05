Indore: Doctor fails to pay Rs 20L rent, expelled by administration

Victim Bhagwati Bai, whose house Dr Ghai has encroached on and not paid rent of Rs 20 lakh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A senior citizen’s house was freed with the help of the city administration from the possession of a tenant who was not vacating the house despite not having paid the due rent of Rs 20 lakh.

SDM Anshul Khare said widow Bhagwati Bai appeared at the public hearing (jansunwai) held under collector Manish Singh. She stated in her complaint that she owned a house in the Bholaram Ustad Marg area in which Dr Anil Ghai ran a clinic. She told the administration officials that, after renting the place, Dr Ghai paid rent for a few months and then stopped paying. He has not paid a total rent of Rs 20 lakh. He also allegedly misbehaveds with the woman.

Khare said a case was registered against Dr Ghai at the Bhanwarkuwan police station. Investigations are also pending into various complaints in the office of the chief medical and health officer against Dr Ghai.

Khare added that, according to the instructions given by the collector at the public hearing, a case was registered under the Rent Control Act. After hearing the order was passed. Dr Ghai went to the high court against the collector’s order, but the court kept the order unchanged. Following the order, the district administration took action and got the disputed place freed from the doctor’s procession and handed over the property to Bhagwati Bai.