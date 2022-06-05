Indore: Active cases of Covid-19 over 50 after a month

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

While the district administration and health department officials are denying that there has been a surge in cases of Covid-19 and there is anything to worry about, the figures are hinting otherwise.

As many as 11 samples were found positive on Saturday and the rate of positivity was 6.47 per cent. The number of daily cases reached double-digit for the last couple of days while the rate of positivity is hovering over 5 per cent.

The swiftly increasing cases also increased the number of active cases which touched over 50. As many as 58 people are now getting treatment in the city but most of them are in home isolation. Previously, over 50 active cases were reported on May 4. The lowest number in the city was on April 17 when there were only 12 active cases.

“The number of Covid cases is increasing in the city and people are coming from different parts of the country to the city. These cases were found positive in a random sampling of people who are coming to get treatment in various hospitals."

It’s not a matter of concern as for now as most of the patients are asymptomatic and don’t require hospitalisation,” District Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

However, the health officer has appealed to the people to remain vigilant over increasing cases and to follow Covid protocols while travelling to other cities.

The city has reported as many as 153,539 Covid cases, so far, and 1,395 patients have lost their lives.

As many as 2,08,071 patients have fallen prey to the disease so far while 2,06,551 patients have been discharged with 12 patients discharged on Saturday.