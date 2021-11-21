Indore: Docs warn against misuse of steroids

Indore:

“Steroids is one of the miracle drugs which medical science has got till date but its misuse and overuse during Covid-19 has made it a ‘notorious’ one. If used properly, as it is used for the patients suffering from autoimmune diseases like arthritis and others, it helps in cutting down the cost of treatment,” rheumatologist of Apollo Hospitals Dr Akshat Pandey said.

He was addressing media during a book launch compiled and written by him and Kerala’s Dr Vinod Ravindran over glucocorticoids in rheumatology.

HoD of Medicine in MGM Medical College Dr VP Pandey too emphasised on importance of steroids in patients treatment and said that it was seen during Covid that those already taking steroids for the treatment of autoimmune diseases didn’t get severe symptoms of Covid.

“Contrary to the same, many of those diabetic who took steroids for Covid treatment suffered from mucormycosis,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kerala’s Dr Ravindran emphasised on awareness for the use of steroids among patients as well as among doctors. “The book was compiled by 20 experts from across the country and it would help PG students, doctors, and patients to learn about doses of steroids,” he added.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 12:40 AM IST