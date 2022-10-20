Indore: Diwali preparations take a back seat for some as they grapple with viral infections

IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the preparations for Diwali festivities, citizens have to grapple with a surge in cases of viral diseases, especially fever and cough. There’s a more than 25 per cent hike in the number of people suffering from seasonal diseases and this number is increasing constantly.

City doctors blamed the frequent changes in weather as the withdrawal of monsoon has taken place and weather conditions are passing through a transitional phase. Doctors believe that there is a sudden rise in viral disorders—in people of all ages.

The weather is uncertain as it remains hot and humid throughout the day but cool breeze adds to the nip in the air at night and in the morning. With this frequent fluctuation, “from children to the elderly, people of all ages are suffering from cough, cold and fever at least for three to five days,” Civil Surgeon Dr Pradeep Goyal said. He added that transition in weather conditions is testing people’s immunity and also keeping them confused about using the air conditioners or wrapping themselves in warm clothes.

Paediatrician Dr Tarun Gupta too added that there is uncertainty about the weather conditions for the past few days—such as cold nights interspersed with hot days. Cases of viral diseases, dengue and typhoid are on the rise. We usually see a rise of 15-20 per cent in the number of cases in this season, but, this time, it’s more.’

“Parents need to be extra cautious as the number of viral disease cases is high. Parents should remain alert about the health conditions of their wards and must ensure a healthy food intake. Due to the transition in the weather, the immunity level in children drops and they become prone to diseases,” he added.

OPDs of District Hospital, MYH sees 25% surge in footfall in 4 days

Not only the queues outside doctors' clinics but increased footfall in OPDs of government hospitals also tell about the ordeal of people.

“Usually, the number of people who come to the OPD of the district hospital everyday is about 280-300 but in the last four days, the number of OPD patients has increased to 375-390. Most of these patients are suffering from fever, cough, and body ache,” the Civil Surgeon said.

Meanwhile, superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur accepted a similar rise in patients and said that the number of OPD patients has increased by 20-25 per cent in four days.