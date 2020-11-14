INDORE: DIWALI DAY TOUCHES ONE AND ALL, ALL THAT GLITTERS...

Worship in temples

In Iskcon temple, a two-day special celebration began on Sunday evening. Chairman of the temple committee Swami Mahaman Das said that satsang and bhajan are the easiest way to spread happiness and cheer.

In the evening, the temple was lit with earthen lamps and decorated with lotus flowers. Govardhan Puja and Annakoot Festival will be celebrated on November 16 in Isckon temple.

Maha-aarti was organised at Mahalaxmi temple in Geeta Bhawan campus. About ten thousand devotees stood in queues for ‘darshan’ during the day. Gita Bhavan Trust President Gopaldas Mittal shared special floral decoration along with colourful lights was prepared by members to celebrate Diwali. Annakoot Festival will be celebrated on November 15 here.

Ashish Goyal, founder of the organization Agar Manch, said that Kuldevi Maa Lakshmi and Maharaja Agrasen were worship by thousands of devotees and priests on Diwali. An aarti was performed at the Agrasen statue as well.

Queues were seen outside Mahalaxmi temple in Mahalaxmi Nagar. Priest Girish Dubey shared that 56 bhog (food items) will be prepared and offered to the goddess on Sunday. Bhajan, darshan and aarti were performed on Saturday.

On Saturday, 56 bhog was offered at the Mahalakshmi temple in Rajwada. Mahalakshmi temple in Rajwada is of special significance to Indoreans.

This temple is a symbol of reverence of Holkar princely state and has great significance for the people of Indore as well. This temple was built by Malharrao (II) in 1832. In 1933, it was a three-floor temple that was destroyed by fire. The temple was renovated in 1942.

Head priest of the temple Bhanuprakash Dubey shared that throughout the day, a long queue of devotees stood outside.

Lord Dhanvantari was anointed with Panchamrit and herbs in the morning at the Dhanvantari temple at Ada Bazar.

Goddess Lakshmi in Mahalakshmi temple, Usha Nagar glittered in Zari-Gote sari.

In Khajrana temple, special worship and decoration was organised for goddess Lakshmi. “We offered sweets to lord Ganesha and goddess Lakshmi following a ritualistic worship on Diwali. Devotees thronged the temple throughout the day, waiting in queues for darshan,” Satpal Bhatt, head priest of Khajrana, said.