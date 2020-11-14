Diwali 2020: Parineeti Chopra endorsing firecrackers? Actor reacts to 'flower pots' with her face

Diwali celebrations this year will be a low-key affair for most Bollywood celebrities owing to the ongoing pandemic. For some, the pandemic has barred them from reuniting with their families in their hometowns. For others, Diwali will be more of a low-key homely affair as they plan to avoid attending big parties to ensure social distancing.

However, for actress Parineeti Chopra, Diwali 2020 comes with a quirky affair as the starlet encountered herself as an unintentional endorser of firecrackers despite the state government ban.

A user shared the image of Parineeti as the face of a firecracker and wrote, “Didn’t knew you were endorsing it.”

Pari replied to the post stating, “Hahahha. But please don’t burst crackers! Have a safe and quiet diwali #PollutionFree #SayNoToCrackers.”