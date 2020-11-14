Diwali 2020: Parineeti Chopra endorsing firecrackers? Actor reacts to 'flower pots' with her face

Diwali celebrations this year will be a low-key affair for most Bollywood celebrities owing to the ongoing pandemic. For some, the pandemic has barred them from reuniting with their families in their hometowns. For others, Diwali will be more of a low-key homely affair as they plan to avoid attending big parties to ensure social distancing.
However, for actress Parineeti Chopra, Diwali 2020 comes with a quirky affair as the starlet encountered herself as an unintentional endorser of firecrackers despite the state government ban.
A user shared the image of Parineeti as the face of a firecracker and wrote, “Didn’t knew you were endorsing it.”
Pari replied to the post stating, “Hahahha. But please don’t burst crackers! Have a safe and quiet diwali #PollutionFree #SayNoToCrackers.”
Parineeti will be next seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and also stars her "Ishaqzaade" co-star Arjun Kapoor.
Her other upcoming film is the Hindi remake of the psychological thriller "The Girl on The Train", which is being directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie "The Girl on The Train", which is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name.
The Bollywood version also features Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.
Chopra will also essay the role of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal in her biopic. Parineeti had replaced actress Shraddha Kapoor in the film which is being directed by Amole Gupte.
Diwali will begin on Saturday as Choti Diwali on Naraka Chaturdashi and conclude on Monday with Balipadyami after Badi Diwali on Sunday.
