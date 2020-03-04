Indore: Divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi holds review meeting on development works

Indore: Divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi held a review meeting of works undertaken under Indore Smart City Project and other schemes on Wednesday.

During the review meeting, Kanh, Saraswati river purification work, sewerage treatment plant (STP), zoological museum, STP construction at CP Shekhar Nagar and other places were discussed. Besides, work to be done at Gandhi Hall, Rajwada, Gopal Mandir, Malharrao Holkar Chhatri, Shree Harirao Holkar Chhatri, Khajrana Ganesh Mandir and Lalbagh Palace under Smart City Project were discussed.

Tripathi also inquired about solar plant at Jalud and gave instructions to install solar plant at other places. Besides computation of trees, Tripathi instructed to plant trees using Japanese Miyabaki method along banks of Kanh river. He also ordered to plant trees in Lalbagh Palace premises by same method.

The divisional commissioner instructed to complete feasibility survey of Jawahar Marg elevated bridge in 30 days. Road construction from Bhanwarkua - Tejaji Nagar, Kulakarni ka Bhatta, Nandlapura Sabzi Mandi Road, Road from Sarwate to Gangwal bus stand, Bada Ganapati to Krishnapuri bridge, Subhash Marg to Bada Ganpati were discussed.

Other major works discussed at the meeting included construction of shopping complex behind Gopal Mandir, CP Shekhar Nagar Park, River Front, and Jinsi market.