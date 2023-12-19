Indore Division Gears Up For 150 Health Camps From Dec 20

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health department has started preparations to organise health camps across the division.

According to regional director (health) Dr RC Panika, more than 150 health fairs will be organised across the division, including Burhanpur, Barwani, Dhar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dewas, Khargone, Khandwa and Indore districts.

These fair will start from December 20 onwards. The department is identifying locations for the camps.

“Specialist doctors will be present in the fair and will provide free treatment and medicines to the patients. Facilities for various tests will also be available in the camps. Experts will also be present for issues related to pregnant women and children,” the regional director said.

The officials have also planned to conduct eye check up, free cataract operation and free distribution of spectacles. Free treatment of problems like nose, ear, throat, psychiatry, orthopaedics, skin diseases, medicine, surgery, dental check up, TB, blood pressure, heart, paralysis and others will be done.

Health dept preps for Ayushman cards to labourers having food slips

District health officials have started preparing Ayushman cards of the labourers having the food security slips on the direction of the state government.

The registrations of the people were being done under the Ayushman Bharat Mission on the basis of Economic Caste Census of 2011 and now those having food security slips and labourers in the unorganised sector have also been included.

Now, their cards are also being made under the scheme. Due to which, these families will also be able to get the benefit of health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh.

According to the data till December, Indore has become the first district to achieve 100 percent target of making Ayushman cards. The target in Indore was to make 11,74,252 cards. In lieu of which, 12,28,000 cards were made, which is 104.5 percent. So far, 1,47,748 people have availed treatment and a total of Rs 234.61 crore was approved. Out of this, Rs 187.23 crore has been distributed.