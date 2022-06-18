Indore: District Legal Service Authority helps women in getting water supply

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 40 women from ward number 85 in Hawa Bunglow area gathered at Jan Upyogi Lok Adalat on Friday requesting legal aid from the District Legal Service Authority in getting water supply connection in their area.

They appeared in the temporary court of DLSA secretary and District Judge Manish Kumar Shrivastava telling them about the water problem in their area. The women said that many had applied for water connection but no action had been taken.

The judge told the women to prepare proper documents for getting water connection and ordered the concerned official to help them.

“Don’t worry, I will ensure you get proper water supply connection,” said Judge Shrivastava told the women.

Literacy camp for domestic workers

On the occasion of International Domestic Working Day, the District Legal Services Authority and MP Domestic Worker Trade Union organised a legal literacy camp at Nehru Park.

The chief guest of the programme was District Judge/Secretary (DLSA) Manish Kumar Srivastava.

Shrivastava said housemaids should be treated with respect. He said there is a need to give them a day's off in a week and to show sensitivity towards them during emergency situations.