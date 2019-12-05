Indore district health dept hopes drop in dengue cases with increase in chill

Indore: With the inception of winters in the city, district health department officials hope for decrease in dengue cases in coming days. Dengue positive patients in the city have already crossed the 300 mark and still counting.

According to District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel, five patients tested positive on Thursday taking the total number of patients to 323.

Health minister had also raised concern over the number of dengue cases in the city and had hit the roads along with the anti-larva team to check the ground reality and to spread awareness among people.

“The number of dengue patients has been decreasing now. We believe that the number will decrease further with drop in temperature in the city,” Patel said.

He added that chill affects the mosquito generation as the weather remains dry and people don’t store much fresh water during winter.

However, the malaria officer said that the dengue virus was not so intense this year as the patients were getting healthy soon with primary treatment.

“Public participation is important to control the disease as we can prevent mosquito generation through anti-larva drive and fogging but we cannot prevent people from mosquito bite. People should take care of themselves and use mosquito repellent to avoid the deadly disease,” he added.