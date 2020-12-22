Indore: District administration helps Chatterjee Orchestra artiste living in penury

Indore:



Veteran accordion player of the city Prabhat Chatterjee, who was living a life in penury, was helped by the district administration after his pathetic condition got viral in the social media.

Chatterjee (76) was a member of the famous Chatterjee Orchestra, was living alone in an EWS building located in Scheme No 140 of IDA, and neighbours used to give him food. Chatterjee Orchestra had a huge fan following in the city during its heydays in the seventies and eighties.

After coming to know about Chatterjee's condition, the District administration and Social Justice

Department swung into action and a team led by Joint Director Suchitra Tirkey reached his house, and saw that he was unable to even speak properly. The team brought him to Bhikshuk Pravesh Kendra at Pardehsipura.

Tirkey informed that his medical check-up would be done and he would be kept at the Old Age Home run by the department situated adjacent to the Kendra.

Earlier, collector Manish Singh said, " Indore is the city of Devi Ahilyabai. Justice will be done to the artiste and we will do our best to bring back some colour in his life."