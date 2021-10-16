Indore: District administration bans procession for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has banned the mass gathering and procession on Eid-Milad-un-Nabi to be held on October 19.

An order in this regard has been issued by district collector Manish Singh.

According to district administration officials, the prayers would be allowed to offer at Masque but adhering to COVID-19 protocol and social distancing will be mandatory.

The district collector, Indore, Manish Singh appealed that the people should remain at home and celebrate the holy festivals, as there was no complete ban on taking out procession in the city.

“We have also appealed to the citizens to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and maintain social distancing while celebrating the festivals,” he said.

Notably, the procession on Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja festivals were also banned by the district administration.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 03:32 PM IST