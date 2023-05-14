Indore: Dismissed DSP detained for blackmailing hotel owner, taking Rs 30 lakh

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police caught a person, posing as deputy superintendent of police, for duping a hotel owner of lakhs of rupees by blackmailing him with the help of a video. The hotel owner received a video from an unidentified number and he later gave Rs 30 lakh to a person, who posed himself as a DSP.

The hotel owner lodged a complaint with a crime branch officer that he had received a video from an unidentified number on May 3. After he received the video, the sender deleted it within a few minutes and then started blackmailed him. The sender had demanded Rs 2.5 crore to delete the video.

The hotel owner was shocked and he reached the hotel where he asked an employee, who informed that a DSP, who raided the hotel might have captured a video from the hotel. That employee gave the number of the fake DSP, who assured the hotel owner that he would take action against the sender. He took Rs 30 lakh from the hotel owner on the pretext of settling the matter. After a few days, the accused informed the hotel owner that he killed three persons, who had sent the video to him, in an encounter. He demanded more money from the hotel owner and when he refused to give more money the accused threatened him of dire consequences. After that the hotel owner lodged a complaint with the police. The police have detained the fake DSP and further investigation is underway into the case. Sources claimed that the DSP was dismissed from the RPF a few years ago. The crime branch is investigating the case further.