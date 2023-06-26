Indore: Discussion Held On Eradicating Drug Addiction

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Universal Peace and Social Development Society conducted a workshop on “Drug Addiction” on the eve of International Day of Drug Abuse. Various prominent speakers were a part of the discussion which aimed to bring out suggestions for eradicating drug usage in India.

“To avoid addiction, it is necessary to educate children along with teaching them the relevant curriculum,” said Dr Ramgulam Razdan, senior psychiatrist. The workshop concluded on the note that drug addiction cannot be eradicated from society only by relying on government. The workshop highlighted the need for the various social organisations of the city to form a common platform together with the help of Social Justice Department, District Administration, Narcotics and Police Departments. Under the guidance of Universal Peace and Social Development Society, various organisations of the city pledged to make meaningful efforts to save the youth from drug addiction.

'About 13 per cent people in country addicted to drugs'

Razdan said that drug addiction is a worldwide problem. The society is definitely progressing, but at the same time intoxication is also increasing. In all the developing and developed countries, concern about drug addiction is on the rise. About 13 per cent of the people in India have become addicted to drugs, he said. Those in the drug business want that the intoxication should continue to grow. He said that the government cannot end drug addiction on its own, various organisations and service-oriented people of the society will have to unite and make a collective effort to eradicate drugs from society.