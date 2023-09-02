Indore: Disabled And Transgenders Sing National Anthem At Collectorate

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Visually impaired students of Helen Keller Institute of the city and transgenders of Tapish Foundation gave a melodious presentation of the National Anthem on the first day of the month at the collector office on Friday and the differently abled students tied Rakhi to collector Dr Ilayaraja T.

Collector Ilayaraja T has taken an initiative according to which differently abled artists, transgenders and private artists are now being called to present the National Anthem at the collector office every month.

Following the presentation by the students of the Helen Keller Foundation, the collector announced a financial assistance of Rs 1.35 lakh for Orbit Reader devices for teacher training of the students of Helen Keller Higher Secondary School. Similarly, instructions were given to give assistance of Rs 50,000 to Tapish Foundation and to sanction Rs 50,000 to a transgender to pay the tuition fee. On this occasion, disabled students, transgenders and other artists also presented songs related to voter awareness.