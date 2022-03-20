Indore: Direct flight to Sindhudurg may start next month

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Soon, passengers are likely to get a direct flight from the city to Sindhudurg in the Konkan region of Maharashtra. Tourists can easily go to Goa from there.



New airline Flybig is planning to roll out the flight from the city. It recently started a flight to Hyderabad via Gondiafrom the city. Tariq Abbasi, GM sales of the airline, said they are adding a new plane to their fleet and while they wanted to fly directly to Goa, they could not get the desired slots. So, they decided to start a flight for Sindhudurg airport in Maharashtra under the UDAN scheme. Abbasi said that Goa is 141 km away from Sindhudurg. Currently, there is only one flight of IndiGo airline to Goa and it is mostly packed.



TK Jose, chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI) said that Sindhudurg is also a major tourist destination of Maharashtra. The huge fort situated on the beach is built during the

time of Maharaja Shivaji.



Flights for Shillong and Pasighat also planned

The airline is also planning to start flights from the city to Shilllong in Meghalaya and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh via Delhi. Right now there is no flight from the city to both these states. Passengers will not have to de-board from the plane. It is also going to extend the existing Gondia-Hyderabad flight from March 29 to Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. Passengers will not have to de-board from the plane.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 01:37 AM IST