Bhopal: Municipal corporation collects 100-ton garbage after Holi celebrations

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation launched special cleaning on Holi in the state capital. The roads were cleaned after Holi celebration. Due to this, about 100 tons more garbage was generated. By evening, the roads were cleared of the garbage.

Survey teams from Centre can come for cleanliness survey anytime after Rang Panchami. In such a situation, the focus of Corporation is on cleanliness.

These roads were cleaned immediately after the completion of Holi celebrations at Pir Gate, Sindhi Market, Jumerati Post Office, Janakpuri, Ghoda Nakkas, Mangalwara, Itwara, Chintaman Square, Chowk Bazar, Lakherapura etc.

After Holi celebration, planning for Rangpanchami has been made. Teams of cleanliness workers will be deployed behind every procession. About 20 small and big processions will be organised in the city.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 07:22 PM IST