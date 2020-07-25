Indore: Direct flight to Kolkata from Sunday, IndiGo resumes operations thrice a week

Air connectivity from the city to Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal, will resume from Sunday after a gap of four months, bringing cheer to passengers. Indigo will operate flights thrice a week.

Flights to Kolkata were suspended in March due to outbreak of coronavirus in the country. At that time, there were two flights a day - one was direct and the other one was via Raipur.

Aryama Sanyal, airport director, informed on Saturday evening that IndiGo is going to recommence the flight operation from July 26. She said that the flight will be operated on Thursday, Friday and Sundays. As per the schedule, the flight 6E-0227 Kolkata-Indore will depart from Kolkata at 9.30 am and reach the city airport at 11.40 am. Flight 6E-228 Indore-Kolkata will depart from the city at 12.20 pm and reach Kolkata at 2.30 pm.Ullas Nair of Vistaar Travels, said "the response from the passengers is quite encouraging.

The recommencement of the flight operation for Kolkata is a great relief for the people of the state as well as people of West Bengal, who are working here in large numbers. Besides, there is trade link and businessmen too had been demanding restarting of the flight,"