When it gets tough, the tough gets going: Indore Corona warriors share views with FPJ

Corona will fall, lesser mortality rate in coming days, says Dr VP Pandey

“Indore has won 90 percent of the battle against corona only because of our collective efforts. The society in general, district administration, politicians to corona warriors, we have all worked together with one aim to beat corona.

Indore is becoming a role model for other states and cities all over the world. We are just representing a team where a mother, after feeding her child, prepares to get into a PPE kit and slog for 18 to 20 hours. You cannot imagine one hour in a PPE kit, it is a scary experience.

We have to be prepared to lose some lives but we have to save as many as possible. In the coming days, cases will be more, but the mortality rate will come down. Coronavirus will see a downfall like influenza.

My elder sister’s family in Ghaziabad was inflicted with corona. Out of 11 family members, 9 tested positive but two remained negative as they took requisite precautions.

We must recall that there are many such viruses that have troubled us before. Corona is likely to mutate and attack us again, but what changes is our immunity to fight it. We need to look at the positive aspects.”