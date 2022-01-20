Indore: Dialogue an important pillar of democracy, says LS Speaker Om Birla





Indore



Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that dialogue is an important pillar of democracy. His endeavourur is to find a solution through discussion in Lok Sabha.



In the seventeenth Lok Sabha, efforts are being made to maintain the dignity of the institution. Birla, who came on a brief visit to the city on Thursday said it while interacting with intellectuals on the topic, ‘The Speaker's Speak’.



He said that issues related to the country, people and politics should be discussed in the Parliament, but the Parliament should not become a platform for fulfilling the political agenda under any circumstances.



He informed that ample time and opportunities are being given to the Members of Parliament to raise the problems of their constituencies during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha.



With reference to the new building of the Parliament, the Speaker said that the new Parliament will witness a new era. The British had constructed the Parliament building in 1921, and it is now time to change it. State-of-the-art facilities, new technology and adequate space

will be there in the new Parliament.



The Speaker of the Lok Sabha also answered the questions of the intellectuals. MP Shankar Lalwani welcomed the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He said that adequate time is being given to the MPs who have been elected for the first time during his tenure. Parliament has been running for a record time and the functioning of Parliament has also changed.



Later, after attending a marriage function, Birla left for New Delhi on a late-night flight.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:10 PM IST