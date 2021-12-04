Indore: Devotees throng Shani temples across cities, as solar eclipse and Shani amavasya fall on same day after 30 years





Indore



Indoreans witnessed solar eclipse and Shani amavasya together on Saturday. The event occurred after 30 years and according to astrologers it is a special day.



Praying for the change to be good in their lives, various events including havan, poojan, abhishek were held in the Shani temples of the city on Saturday on Shanishchari Amavasya.



The Lord was anointed with different types of oil and sesame seeds. Special dress up and decorations were prepared for Lord Shani Dev.



After aarti at 8 am in the oldest Shani temple located in Juni Indore, devotees were anointed with mustard oil for family peace and good health.

The process of consecration continued till 12.30 pm. The priest of the temple, Pt Sachin Tiwari said, “At 6 pm, the proven black bandhan and Navgriha Yantra was distributed free of cost from the temple premises.”

Also, 56 bhog was prepared and offered to the lord. Annakoot Prasad was also be distributed in packages.

Temples were tastefully decorated with flowers. Devotees were urged to wear masks inside the temple premises. Masks were even distributed to the devotees at the main gate.

Maha Aarti was organised at 8 pm. After this, devotees participated in chanting and recitation of sholkas in Bhajan Sandhya led by Pt Manish Tiwari.



Aarti with 108 lamps



Special decoration, make-up and dress were offered to lord Shani at Gajasin Shani Dham in Usha Nagar. Special abhishek of lord Shani was organised in the morning in the presence of Mahamandaleshwar Dadu Maharaj.

Abhishek was performed with different oils. Madhav Indori shared that the aarti was performed with 108 lamps.



101 couples perform abhishek



Shani Shanti Mahayagya was held in Bal Swaroop Shani Dev Temple Vyasaphala Juni Indore from 8 am. Shani Dev was anointed with sesame, mustard oil and aromatic substances. 101 couples and devotees participated n the event. Amit Puranik told that darshan was allowed in the evening.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 09:53 PM IST