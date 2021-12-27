Indore: Devotees in city throng gurudwaras on occasion of Shaheedi Diwas of Char Sahibzaade

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of devotees from Sikh community in Indore thronged Gurudwaras in the city to observe Shaheedi Diwas of Chaar Sahibzaade.

The community is observing the martyrdom of Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh-the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh-who sacrificed their lives in an important battle against the Mughals.

An elderly woman of the community Jasvinder Kaur said, “We need to take lessons from Chaar Sahibzaade’s lives. We should concentrate on breathing during the day and focus on Guru Gobind Singh through Simran.”

On developing confidence in kids, Amaira Kaur said, “Allow your child to be who they are destined to be and never use negative words.”

She added that Guru taught us to allow children to express themselves and ask questions.

“Motivate children to speak in front of people and remember in Sikhi. There are numerous activities which children can enjoy and learn from, which suit different personalities: A musician/a writer/a martial artist, etc,” Arshbir Singh Kohli, a community member, said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 02:21 PM IST