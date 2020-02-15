Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Teachers Association elections to be held after five years

Sohani-led DEVTA is the main voice of teachers in the university. Sohani was elected as president and Laxman Shinde secretary in 2012. The following year, the duration of the management body was extended from one year to two years with duo being elected again for the same positions unopposed.

“After completing two terms in 2015, I expressed unwillingness to remain on the post. I approached many professors requesting them to file nomination for president’s post. But none came forward. So, I was made to file nomination again. And once again, I became president unopposed,” Sohani recalled.

Sohani, who is president of DEVTA for past eight years, the longest period for any person to hold presidency, said that he doesn’t want to contest president poll any more.

“I want others to come forward and take up presidency,” he said.

DEVTA no more a strong outfit

Gone are the days when DEVTA used to be a strong outfit of UTD teachers, an outfit that would not only safeguard interests of teachers but also ensure that no major policy decisions in the university was taken without taking it in confidence. But over the years, this association weakened due to disinterest of teachers.

About 20 years ago, DEVTA used to be a strong body which would move machinery at its whims and fancies. At that time, teachers used to actively participate in association’s activities. DEVTA had played a crucial role in implementation of sixth pay scale in the state varsities.

In those years, there used to be tough contest among teachers for various positions in DEVTA and elected body used to be true voice of teachers. In last 15 years, the teachers outfit became feeble.