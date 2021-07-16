Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya expedites process of declaring results

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after guidelines for admission in UG and PG courses were released by Department of Higher Education, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) expedited the process for declaring results.

The university administration has asked evaluation centre to ensure that all UG final year and PG final semester results are declared before July 31.

Though the DHE had earlier directed all universities across the state to ensure that UG final year and PG final semester results are out by July 31, the university administration wants no results to remain pending after July 31.

According to official sources, BA, BCom, BSc results will be released from July 25-28 whereas MA, MCom, MSc results were will be declared from July 27-30.

The university has almost completed evaluation of 48,000 answer books of UG final year and 14,000 answer books of PG fourth semester. Nearly 350 teachers have been roped into the task of evaluating answer books.

Exam controller Prof Ashesh Tiwari said the work of preparing results is in the final stage. “We will try to hand over answer sheets to students as early as possible so that they do not face any problem in taking admission to higher studies courses,” he added.