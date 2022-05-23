Indore Development Authority-Indore Municipal Corporation will develop road to ISBT to improve connectivity

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A foundation stone was laid by MP Shankar Lalwani on Monday of a road being constructed from the Banganga railway crossing to the MR-10 Inter-State Bus Terminus by Indore Municipal Corporation in collaboration with the Indore Development Authority.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said the road would be built over a stretch of 1.7km and would be a 30-metre-wide, six-lane road. The cost of developing the road will be around Rs 21 crore 52 lakh.

Lalwani said that, during the last Simhastha, it was noticed that there was a lot of pressure of vehicles travelling from Indore to Ujjain on this road. After discussions with officials from several departments, it was decided to develop the road. The road will be developed according to the master plan. He said the construction of the ROB at the Banganga railway crossing would also start soon, so that traffic would be smooth on the route.

IDA chairman Chavda said this road would help connecting the three railway stations (Main Railway Station, Nehru Park Station and Laxmibai Nagar Station) and three bus stands (Sarwate Bus Stand, Gangwal Bus Station, ISBT Bus Stand). It will provide a convenient and better route to Ujjain.

The expenditure on the road construction work will be done from the amount received from the Indore Development Authority. Along with the construction of the road, the work on the retaining wall, footpath construction, median centre, lighting, electric pole shifting and so forth will be done.

MLA Ramesh Mendola was also present at the programme. He said that, for the construction of the road, the residents there would be shifted to another place. The construction of this road would facilitate travelling from the city centre to outside the city, he said.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 09:48 PM IST