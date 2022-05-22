Indore: ‘BJP government fooling people over the OBC reservation issue’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Sachin Yadav targeted the BJP government over the OBC reservation and said the government was fooling the people.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Yadav said, “The state government is fooling people by celebrating their win in the OBC reservation case. We respect the court’s order, but the BJP government has failed to present the case in court. The court has ordered capping the reservation up to 50 per cent with which OBCs will get only 14 per cent reservations in civic body elections which was already implemented in the state.” He added that the Congress government had given 27 per cent reservation to OBCs, but the government could not defend the case before the court.

The former minister also termed the government’s move of decreasing excise duty on petrol and diesel as a move to fool the people. The BJP had done the same before the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, he said. “They increased fuel prices just after the UP elections ended and, now, they’ve decreased the prices to fool the people before elections. People have now understood the games played by the BJP and they won’t fall into the trap. The government increased fuel prices by over Rs 40 and, now, decreased them by Rs 8-9,” he said.

Shivraj failed in the triple test: Patel

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Rajmani Patel said the BJP was misguiding the people as the order of the Supreme Court clearly stated that Shivraj Singh Chouhan had failed in conducting the triple test

Scindia feels older in the BJP: Yadav

Taking a jibe at BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s comment that he was turning older, Yadav said, ‘He’s started feeling old just after joining the BJP. He’s turned old so early in the BJP and the party will turn his hair grey soon’

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 10:09 PM IST