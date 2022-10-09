Indore: Develop reading, writing, discussion, skills to become a successful lawyer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “One must develop the skills of reading, writing, discussion and thinking to become a successful lawyer. The situation of law education was totally different—and the thinking of people was also different—when I opted to become a lawyer, but I had taken it as a challenge. Every lawyer must have a sense of serving the needy to get them justice,” Supreme Court of India justice JK Maheshwari said. He was addressing as the chief guest of the inauguration programme of the Sri Aurobindo University Law College on Saturday.

Justice Maheshwari also expressed concern over the lack of knowledge of cyber law and corporate law among lawyer and said that the law institutes must focus on the issue, while lawyers must sharpen their skills in these fields, as well.

“Covid-19 has brought many major changes in our field and has taught us the use of technology in a better way,” he said, while appreciating the move of live telecast of court proceedings which can be helpful for lawyers in lower courts to learn better practices.

Former justice of the apex court Deepak Verma; former Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court justice VS Kokje; Indian Institute of Law, New Delhi’s professor Manoj Sinha; chancellor Dr Manjushri Bhandari; pro-chancellors Dr Mohit Bhandari and Dr Mahak Bhandari; and vice-chancellor Dr Jyoti Bindal were also present at the programme.

In his address, justice Deepal Verma said that only 20 per cent of the new lawyers come to court, while 80 per cent of them join MNCs or corporate law firms. Dr Kokje, too, addressed about the difference in law education about 50 years ago and now.

Dr Manjushri Bhandari and Dr Mahak Bhandari spoke about Aurobindo University and the courses offered by it.