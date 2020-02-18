Indore: Detained MBBS students want DAVV to take exam

Indore: A group of MBBS third professional (Part 1) student of detained batch, who failed to clear the exam conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University in Jabalpur, reached the DAVV demanding that the exam should be taken by the DAVV instead of Medical Science University as they were not getting a fair deal in Jabalpur.

Detained batch consists of students who have failed in the exam and were sitting for a re-test.

In all 28 students from MGM, Index and Aurobindo medical colleges had taken the exam in October-November and all of them failed.

Earlier, the DAVV used to take the exam of the Detained-batch, but later it was decided at it would be done by the Medical Science University in Jabalpur.

Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that they will consider the students demand.