Indore: Detained batch students of MBBS seek final exam at earliest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MBBS (detained batch) students urged Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) to hold their final professional exams which are planned following an affiliation fee issue.

Deputy registrar (Exams) Rachna Thakur was holding a ‘jan sunwai’ in the examination controller’s chamber when the MBBS students reached there and demanded that the examination be held at the earliest. The students said their college was now affiliated to the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, so it was not paying affiliation fee to DAVV which has the responsibility of holding exams of detained batch students.

As the matter was related to the administration department, Thakur asked the students to meet registrar Anil Sharma to discuss the matter.

Some students of B.Com also arrived at the ‘jan sunwai’. They had applied for retotalling by mistake instead of rechecking. After listening to their problems, special permission was given for offline application for rechecking.

A student who had failed in two subjects in the B.Com examination applied for rechecking after the last date had passed. The student told Thakur that a member in his family had died, so he had asked one of his friends to fill the rechecking form, but, by mistake, he filled the retotalling form.

A student of the MA final semester applied for the release of the confidential result citing the assistant registrar recruitment by MPPSC. Two students, who have cleared the BBA 6th semester, submitted an application seeking a special ATKT exam of the fifth semester so that they clear their degree.

A total of 10 applications were received in the ‘jan sunwai’ on Tuesday. Most of these applications were related to rechecking.

