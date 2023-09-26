Indore: DET Dates Of DAVV & NTA Clash; Students’ Plea For Relief Rejected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To the dismay of some candidates, the doctoral entrance test dates of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya with that of National Test Agency (NTA) are clashing. Candidates, who applied for both the PhD entrance exams, are on tenterhooks and reached DAVV requesting the university authorities to change its DET date.

The university rejected their demand citing the prior issuance of notification. It's worth noting that the responsibility for conducting the Doctoral Entrance Test (DET) for Central Universities has been entrusted upon NTA.

Devi Ahilya University had released DET notification on September 4, with applications being accepted from September 8 to September 30. Candidates are actively filling out forms for more than 450 seats across 38 subjects. The university scheduled the entrance exam on October 31. Meanwhile, NTA invited applications for DET for admission to PhD programmes offered by four central universities from September 21. These central universities have planned exams for various subjects on October 26, 27, 30, and 31. Nearly 20 candidates who applied for both DETs approached the university, requesting a change in the date of DAVV’s DET. However, DAVV DET coordinator Ashesh Tiwari rejected their request saying that the university had fixed the examination date well in advance.

In addition to the university's DET, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MP PSC) will conduct the State Service Main Examination 2022, which will be held from October 30 to November 4. Many candidates have also requested an extension in the DET due to the PSC mains. However, the university declined this request as well saying that responsibility for conducting the DET lies with MPOnline.

NTA had refused to hold DET for DAVV

DAVV had approached NTA asking it to conduct DET for admission to its PhD courses too. But NTA had declined, stating that it was not considering holding DET for any university. Following this, the university had entrusted the responsibility of conducting DET on MPOnline. The NTA is scheduled to hold DET for four central universities, including Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU).

