Indore: Despite PS’s claim PWD-Metro spat over Palasia flyover remains

Indore: The standoff between the Metro authorities and public works department (PWD) over the construction of their flyovers at Palasia square is yet to be resolved according to senior PWD officials, which runs contrary to principal secretary urban development Sanjay Dubey’s claim that the issue has been settled.

“We have not received any information that the issue has been resolved. We are yet to start our work,” a senior PWD official said.

According to sources, the PWD wants the metro authorities to construct their bridge over the PWD bridge, while the metro authorities want the PWD bridge over the metro bridge. Earlier the PWD had planned to make the flyover at a height of 10 metres, but the metro will run at a height of 13 metres, and there should be at least eight metres difference in height between two flyovers. So, if the PWD has to construct their flyover over the metro then it will have to be at height of around 22 metres (13 meters metro plus minimum 8 meters above it), which will be very difficult for cyclists to negotiate. On the other hand, the metro authorities will face no such problem as only trains will run on that track, PWD authorities argue. However, the metro authorities are not agreeable to the proposal and want to stick to their plans and want the PWD to make the necessary changes in their flyover.

PWD executive engineer (Bridge Department), Girjesh Sharma said that the PWD plans a flyover from LIG Square to Navlakha and it was given the green signal by the state government in March. The flyover will have four lanes with a width of 15.5meters. The bridge will be constructed under Central Road Fund, costing Rs 350 Crore.

BRTS will also be disturbed: Sources also said that PWD will also need permission from AICTSL for interrupting in the routes of ibus BRTS corridor. It is suggested that PWD will work on a patch of few hundred meters at a time and during the period of construction Ibus services will be affected.